Oleksiak scored a goal, doled out three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Oleksiak picked up his second goal in three games at 7:47 of the second period, cashing in on a rebound generated from a Jamie Benn shot. The 28-year-old Oleksiak is much more of a defensive player -- he has 13 hits, 10 blocks and a plus-1 rating through six appearances this year, so there's no need to rush to add him in fantasy.