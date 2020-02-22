Oleksiak scored the Stars' lone goal in a 5-1 loss to the Blues on Friday.

Oleksiak has a tally in each of his last two games, tripling his season goal output in short order. The 27-year-old is up to nine points, 140 hits, 71 shots on goal and 55 blocked shots through 61 contests. He's become a fixture on the Stars' crowded blue line, but he carries more value on the ice than in fantasy.