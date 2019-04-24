Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Hampered by lower-body issue
Oleksiak has sustained a lower-body injury and will not be available for Game 1 against the Blues as part of the conference semifinals on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
There's one less punisher at Dallas' disposal as it gets set to face a team that managed to outperform an imposing Jets squad in Round 1. Oleksiak racked up 14 hits and five blocked shots in the opening playoff series against the Predators. However, despite his forthcoming absence, there are plenty of "Black Aces" for the Stars to choose from on the blue line as they remain in contention for the Stanley Cup.
More News
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: No points yet in second Stars stint•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Flipped back to Big D•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Watching from press box•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Cleared, won't play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Wearing non-contact sweater•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...