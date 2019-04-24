Oleksiak has sustained a lower-body injury and will not be available for Game 1 against the Blues as part of the conference semifinals on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

There's one less punisher at Dallas' disposal as it gets set to face a team that managed to outperform an imposing Jets squad in Round 1. Oleksiak racked up 14 hits and five blocked shots in the opening playoff series against the Predators. However, despite his forthcoming absence, there are plenty of "Black Aces" for the Stars to choose from on the blue line as they remain in contention for the Stanley Cup.