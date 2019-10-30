Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Helps out on game-winner
Oleksiak managed an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.
Oleksiak dished to his defense partner Miro Heiskanen, who then set up Alexander Radulov's second goal of the game. The assists gives Oleksiak four assists in 14 appearances this year. While not a threat to produce much offense, the 26-year-old will hold down a bottom-four role on the blue line for his reliable defense.
