Oleksiak agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Dallas on Friday.

Oleksiak saw action in just 41 games last season as a handful of injuries kept him sidelined throughout the year. When he was in the lineup, the 24-year-old averaged a mere 16:13 of ice time in which he garnered five goals and a pair of helpers. Even if healthy, the Toronto native could struggle to secure regular minutes as Julius Honka pushes for an expanded role to go along with the team's acquisition of Marc Methot in the offseason.