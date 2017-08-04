Oleksiak agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Dallas on Friday.

Oleksiak saw action in just 41 games last season as a handful of injuries kept him sidelined throughout the year. When he was in the lineup, the 24-year-old averaged a mere 16:13 of ice time in which he garnered five goals and a pair of helpers. Even if healthy, the Toronto native could struggle to secure regular minutes as Julius Honka pushes for an expanded role to go along with the team's acquisition of Marc Methot in the offseason.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...