Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Mired in lengthy slump
Oleksiak has no points in his last 16 games.
During that span, the defenseman has 50 hits, 25 shots on goal and averaged 17:40 per game. Oleksiak remains stuck at six points to go with 102 hits and 30 PIM in 50 contests this season. He remains a solid physical presence, but he's not likely to help fantasy owners.
More News
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Scoreless in last seven games•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: First lamp-lighter of 2019-20•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Generates assist in win•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Still dry on offense•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: No points in November•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Helps out on game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.