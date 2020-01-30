Play

Oleksiak has no points in his last 16 games.

During that span, the defenseman has 50 hits, 25 shots on goal and averaged 17:40 per game. Oleksiak remains stuck at six points to go with 102 hits and 30 PIM in 50 contests this season. He remains a solid physical presence, but he's not likely to help fantasy owners.

More News
Our Latest Stories