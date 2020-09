Oleksiak scored a goal, went plus-2, dished out six hits and blocked six shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Oleksiak got deep into the offensive zone and buried a loose puck to put the Stars ahead 2-1 at 12:30 of the second period. That tally ultimately counted as the game-winner. Oleksiak has surprised with five goals and three helpers in 22 contests. The 27-year-old has added 96 hits and 46 blocked shots in that span -- he's more known for his physical playing style.