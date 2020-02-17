Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: No points in last eight games
Oleksiak is in the midst of an eight-game point drought.
The physical defenseman has racked up 30 hits and nine shots on goal in that span, but he hasn't been able to contribute to the offense. Oleksiak has just seven points to go with 134 hits and 69 shots through 59 appearances this season, so he doesn't really warrant fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Breaks lengthy point slump•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Mired in lengthy slump•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Scoreless in last seven games•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: First lamp-lighter of 2019-20•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Generates assist in win•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Still dry on offense•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.