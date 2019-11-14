Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: No points in November
Oleksiak has gone scoreless in five November games.
The six-foot-seven defenseman has four assists in 19 games overall this year, but none since the calendar flipped. Oleksiak has added 23 hits, 17 blocked shots and 11 PIM, but he's a defense-first type of player. His single-season best in points is 17, set in 2017-18.
