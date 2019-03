In 14 games since being traded back to the Stars from the Penguins on Jan. 28, Oleksiak has failed to register a point.

He did collect 28 hits and averaged 12:56 per game in that span, but found himself in the press box for the Stars' 4-1 win over the Blues on Saturday. With his playing time topping out as a third-pairing defenseman, he does not make waves for fantasy purposes.