Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Not traveling to St. Louis
Oleksiak (lower body) didn't travel with the team to St. Louis, thus ruling him out for Friday's Game 5, Matthew DeFranks of Dallas Morning News reports.
Dallas' defensive depth will be stretched even thinner with Joel Hanley (lower body) also failing to make the trip. Oleksiak, who hasn't suited up since April 22, will hope to make it back to the lineup for Sunday's Game 6 back in Dallas.
