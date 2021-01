Oleksiak scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 7-3 win over Detroit. He also contributed three blocks and two hits.

Oleksiak sent a point shot through traffic just over four minutes into the third period to give the Stars a 4-1 lead. It was the first goal of the season for the big defenseman, who had been held without a point in each of his first three games. Oleksiak has never topped five goals or 17 points in a season and can be left on the waiver wire.