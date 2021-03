Oleksiak generated an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Oleksiak is on simmer with a three-game point streak and points in four of his last five outings. He's picked up only three goals and three helpers in 23 contests overall. The 28-year-old blueliner has added 48 hits, 32 blocked shots and 20 PIM in his mainly defensive role, despite the recent scoring uptick.