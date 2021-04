Oleksiak recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Oleksiak was credited with the secondary helper on Mark Pysyk's third-period tally. The 28-year-old Oleksiak has made modest contributions lately with four points in his last eight outings. The big defenseman has 12 points, 70 shots on net, 121 hits, 72 blocked shots and 35 PIM in 47 contests overall.