Oleksiak notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Oleksiak has hit a scoring surge with a goal and two assists in his last four games. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to five points, 29 shots on net, 44 hits, 32 blocked shots and 20 PIM in 22 contests. He carries much more value on the ice as a defensive presence than he does in the fantasy game.