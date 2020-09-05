Oleksiak recorded an assist, eight hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Oleksiak found Andrej Sekera, who then set up Joel Kiviranta for the series-clinching goal 7:24 into overtime. That helped Oleksiak erase the turnover he made that led to an Avalanche goal earlier in the contest. The 27-year-old blueliner has racked up three tallies, three assists, 73 hits, 32 blocks and 29 shots on net through 16 outings.