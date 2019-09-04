Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Ready to roll
Oleksiak (lower body) is listed on Dallas' training camp roster.
Oleksiak missed the final seven games of the Stars' 2018-19 postseason run due to a lower-body injury, but it was never believed to be anything that would impact his readiness for training camp. The 26-year-old will be competing for a spot on Dallas' bottom pairing and has only totaled 29 points in 125 games over the past two campaigns, so he won't be a useful fantasy option in 2019-20.
