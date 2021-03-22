Oleksiak produced an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Oleksiak had the secondary helper on a Radek Faksa goal in the first period. Through 12 games in March, Oleksiak has one tally and five assists. That's a good pace for a more defensive-minded player. The 28-year-old is up to eight points, 60 hits, 35 blocked shots, 35 shots on net and 20 PIM through 28 appearances this year.