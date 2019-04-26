Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Remains sidelined
Oleksiak (lower body) won't be available for Saturday's Game 2 against the Blues, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Oleksiak will miss a second straight game Saturday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Monday for Game 3. Once healthy, the 6-foot-7 Canadian will slot into a bottom-pairing role for the Stars.
