Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Ruled out Tuesday
Oleksiak (lower body) won't make the trip to St. Louis for Tuesday's Game 7, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Oleksiak will miss his seventh straight outing and the entirety of the club's second-round series against the Blues. Even when healthy, the towering blueliner was facing the potential of serving as a healthy scratch in favor of Taylor Fedun. Since rejoining Dallas via trade from Pittsburgh, the 25-year-old averaged a meager 12:34 of ice time in 25 outings and won't offer much in terms of fantasy value if he does slot back into the lineup at any point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...