Oleksiak (lower body) won't make the trip to St. Louis for Tuesday's Game 7, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oleksiak will miss his seventh straight outing and the entirety of the club's second-round series against the Blues. Even when healthy, the towering blueliner was facing the potential of serving as a healthy scratch in favor of Taylor Fedun. Since rejoining Dallas via trade from Pittsburgh, the 25-year-old averaged a meager 12:34 of ice time in 25 outings and won't offer much in terms of fantasy value if he does slot back into the lineup at any point.