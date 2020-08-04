Oleksiak scored a goal on three shots and was plus-2 with three blocks in Monday's 5-3 loss to Vegas.
Oleksiak rattled a shot off the bar and in from the slot to give Dallas a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. He was the only Dallas skater to log a plus-2 rating in a game in which the Stars saw a 3-1 lead evaporate in the third period. Oleksiak, 27, appeared in a career-high 69 games during the regular season and chipped in with three goals and seven assists.
