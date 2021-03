Oleksiak scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Oleksiak had just one assist in his previous 14 games, but he was able to tickle the twine Tuesday. His tally stood as the game-winner in a blowout. The 28-year-old is up to four points, 29 shots on net, 43 hits and 29 blocked shots in 21 contests.