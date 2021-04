Oleksiak scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Oleksiak has three points in his last six games after notching an insurance tally Tuesday. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points, 117 hits, 71 blocked shots, 64 shots on net and 35 PIM through 45 contests. He's surpassed the 10 points he racked up in 69 outings last year.