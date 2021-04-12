Oleksiak scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Oleksiak took a pass from Roope Hintz on the rush and converted at 18:56 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. The tally snapped an 11-game point drought for Oleksiak. The 28-year-old defenseman has nine points, 51 shots on goal, 110 hits, 61 blocked shots and 33 PIM through 40 appearances. He's a defensive stalwart as partner to Miro Heiskanen on the Stars' second pairing.