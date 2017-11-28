Oleksiak was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 6-4 victory over Calgary.

This was the first game since Nov. 4 that Oleksiak didn't participate in, and he was even averaging 17:32 of ice time during his last seven games -- up from 13:31 in his first nine. The 24-year-old is known for his massive 6'7" frame and physicality, and will look to re-enter the Stars' lineup Tuesday against Vegas.