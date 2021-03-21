Oleksiak recorded an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Oleksiak set up Tanner Kero at 17:22 of the second period to open the scoring. The 28-year-old Oleksiak has produced seven points, 35 shots on goal, 57 hits, 33 blocked shots and 20 PIM in 27 games this season. The Big Rig is more of a defensive presence in the lineup, although he's chipping in offense with a point every four games or so. That was the pace he produced at when he had 17 points 68 contests in 2017-18 between the Penguins and the Stars.