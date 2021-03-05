Oleksiak has no points in his last 12 games.

Oleksiak's not lighting up the scoresheet, but the 28-year-old remains solid in his own zone. He's at two goals, 41 hits, 27 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 18 contests. There's little reason for fantasy managers to roster Oleksiak -- his value on ice is much higher than in the virtual game.