Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Still sidelined
Oleksiak (lower body) won't be in the lineup Wednesday's Game 4 against St. Louis, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Oleksiak will miss a fourth consecutive contest Wednesday, and there's still no clear-cut timetable for his return to game action. The 26-year-old blueliner is, however, still considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, which suggests there's a chance he could be ready to rejoin the lineup as soon as Friday for Game 5.
