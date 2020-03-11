Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Stuck in six-game point drought
Oleksiak has no points in his last six games.
During that span, the defenseman has 12 hits, two blocked shots and four shots on net with a minus-2 rating. Oleksiak isn't known for his offense, but he has managed 10 points through 69 games this year. He's added 153 hits, 59 blocks and 76 shots overall.
