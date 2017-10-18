Play

Oleksiak will be in the lineup Thursday night against host Arizona, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The smooth-skating defenseman reportedly will replace Julius Honka, who's gone scoreless with a minus-2 rating to start the season. Oleksiak was given a two-game break himself after skating to a minus-4 clip through the first four contests.

