Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Won't play Sunday
Oleksiak (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 6 against the visiting Blues, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Oleksiak hasn't suited up a game in this series, so his absence for this game isn't shocking. In his stead, the team will deploy Taylor Fedun on the third defensive pair opposite Ben Lovejoy.
