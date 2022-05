Hakanpaa notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Hakanpaa helped out on Michael Raffl's empty-net goal, which served as extra insurance in the win. The 30-year-old Hakanpaa had a career year on offense with 12 points in 80 games, but he shouldn't be expected to chip in often from a third-pairing role. The Finn's biggest contributions are often physical -- he's posted two hits and six blocked shots through two postseason contests.