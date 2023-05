Hakanpaa (lower body) is an option to play in Game 3 against Vegas on Tuesday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Hakanpaa, who took part in the morning skate Tuesday, has missed the past three contests. He has recorded two points, 32 blocked shots and 44 hits in 11 games this postseason. If Hakanpaa returns to the lineup Tuesday, Colin Miller could be a healthy scratch.