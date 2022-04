Hakanpaa scored a goal on two shots and levied five hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Hakanpaa has earned three of his 11 points this season in 14 games in April. His tally Wednesday opened the scoring at 4:42 of the first period. The heavy-hitting defenseman has earned a role on the third pairing while contributing 245 hits, 111 blocked shots, 68 shots on net and 43 PIM through 79 outings.