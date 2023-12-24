Hakanpaa scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Predators.

He also added four shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. The Stars were trailing 2-0 heading into the third period and were still down a goal inside the final minute, but after Craig Smith tied it up with 15 seconds remaining, Hakanpaa blasted home the game-winner with just four ticks left on the clock. In the process, Dallas became the first team in NHL history to score the tying and winning goals inside the final 15 seconds of a game. Hakanpaa isn't known for his offense, but the 31-year-old blueliner has six points through 11 games in December with 26 hits, 14 blocked shots, 11 shots on net and a plus-2 rating.