Hakanpaa scored a goal, logged two hits and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Hakanpaa got it done at both ends of the ice in this one. In a bit of a role reversal, he deflected in a Roope Hintz shot at 10:54 of the second period. Hakanpaa now has a career-high five tallies, and he's reached the 10-point mark in consecutive seasons. The 30-year-old defenseman has added 50 shots on net, a plus-20 rating, 149 hits, 85 blocked shots and 42 PIM while serving in a bottom-four role through 53 outings. His goal Wednesday was his first since Dec. 17.