Hakanpaa scored a goal and went plus-4 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hakanpaa tallied late in the third period for the final goal of the game. It was his second marker of the year -- he's now scored multiple goals in consecutive seasons. The 30-year-old defenseman remains much more of a physical presence on the Stars' blue line. He's added 37 hits, 14 blocked shots, 19 PIM, 14 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 11 appearances.