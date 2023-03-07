Hakanpaa notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Hakanpaa went 10 games without a point before he helped out on a Jamie Benn tally in the third period. During the dry spell, the defenseman had 20 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-4 rating. His strong physical game and defensive work keeps him in the lineup regularly, but most fantasy managers don't need to pay attention to him. Hakanpaa has 11 points, 170 hits, 106 blocks, 64 shots on net, 46 PIM and a plus-24 rating through 64 outings.