Hakanpaa scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked six shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Hakanpaa hit the open net from his own zone to secure the Stars' convincing victory. The big defenseman has three goals and a helper after snapping his five-game point drought. He's added 53 hits, 33 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 18 contests as a steady presence in the Stars' bottom four.