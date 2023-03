Hakanpaa registered an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hakanpaa had been limited to one goal over the previous seven games while also going minus-7 in that span. The 30-year-old set up Tyler Seguin for the opening tally at 5:45 of the first period Tuesday. Hakanpaa has enjoyed a career year with six goals, 10 assists, a plus-18 rating, 80 shots on net, 199 hits, 119 blocked shots and 54 PIM through 74 appearances.