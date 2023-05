Hakanpaa (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 5 versus the Kraken, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Hakanpaa skated Thursday morning after missing Tuesday's Game 4 loss to Seattle, but his status for Game 5 nonetheless won't be determined until Dallas takes the ice for pregame warmups. He's picked up two points through nine postseason appearances this year.