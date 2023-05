Hakanpaa (lower body) will be a game-time decision Sunday for Game 2 against the Golden Knights, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Hakanpaa was unable to play in Game 1 on Friday, but coach Peter DeBoer said Saturday that he has not ruled out the defenseman for Game 2. Hakanpaa has missed the last two games -- as well as three of his last five contests -- with the injury. He has one goal and one assist in 11 playoff games this postseason.