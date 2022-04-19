Hakanpaa posted a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 loss to Canucks.

Hakanpaa had gone seven contests without a point since he missed a game to an undisclosed injury. The 30-year-old ended the slump with a helper on Roope Hintz's second goal of the game. Hakanpaa is up to the 10-point mark for the first time in his career, and he's added 64 shots on net, 225 hits, 106 blocked shots, 43 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 74 contests. He's a consistent defensive presence in the Stars' bottom four.