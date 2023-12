Hakanpaa provided an assist in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hakanpaa has earned all four of his helpers this season over five games in December. The Finnish blueliner is up to 52 hits, 46 blocked shots, 27 PIM, 14 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 26 contests. His playing style is mostly physical, so any offense he chips in is a bonus -- and not something fantasy managers should be relying on regularly.