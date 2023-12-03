Hakanpaa notched a pair of assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Hakanpaa went 21 games without a point to open the season. He helped out on a Jamie Benn tally in the first period and then picked up another assist on Mason Marchment's goal in the second. Hakanpaa had a career-high 16 points last season, but Saturday's effort is unlikely to spark a significant run of offense for the heavy-hitting blueliner. He's managed just 13 shots on net to go with 27 PIM, 41 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 22 outings this season.