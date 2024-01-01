Hakanpaa recorded an assist, two PIM, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hakanpaa helped out on Craig Smith's opening tally in the first period. While far from a reliable scorer, Hakanpaa managed seven points over 14 games in December. That's all the offense on the season for the heavy-hitting blueliner, who has added 76 hits, 61 blocks, 31 PIM, 26 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 35 appearances. He's on pace for a campaign similar to his 16-point effort across all 82 contests last season.