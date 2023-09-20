Hakanpaa (knee) elected against having surgery this offseason and is ready to participate in training camp, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Hakanpaa was initially reported to be considering surgery in June after battling with the injury during the Stars' run to the Western Conference Finals. Instead, it appears he'll be good to go from the start, though it's possible the knee may be reason for concern eventually. Hakanpaa posted 16 points, 224 hits, 128 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating in 82 games last season, a career year for the Finnish blueliner.