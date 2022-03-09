Hakanpaa doled out nine hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Hakanpaa's nine hits represented a season high for the bruising defenseman, who has only been held without a hit three times this season. He's not one to add much offense -- Tuesday was his ninth game in a row without a point. The Finn is at 158 hits, 76 blocked shots, eight points, a plus-6 rating and 39 PIM through 55 appearances. With Miro Heiskanen (illness) expected back Saturday versus the Rangers, Hakanpaa will likely revert to a bottom-pairing role.