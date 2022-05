Hakanpaa recorded an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Hakanpaa set up Roope Hintz on the empty-net tally. The 30-year-old Hakanpaa has two assists in three postseason contests -- he's one of few players on either team to find much scoring success in a tightly played series. The defenseman has added six hits, eight blocked shots and four shots on net from a bottom-four role.