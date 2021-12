Hakanpaa was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Friday.

In 28 games this season, Hapanpaa has yet to score a goal while registering just 24 shots. The blueliner has garnered five assists on the year but generally figures to provide low-end fantasy value moving forward. If Hakanpaa does miss out versus Nashville on Monday, Andrej Sekera figures to step into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 14 versus St. Louis.